Recap: ACCO Brands Q1 Earnings

Shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 42.86% over the past year to $0.10, which beat the estimate of $0.03.

Revenue of $410,500,000 higher by 6.87% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $390,320,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $9.56

Company's 52-week low was at $5.20

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.78%

Company Description

ACCO Brands Corp designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes, and punching products; computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses. It offers its products primarily under the AT-A-GLANCE, Five Star, GBC, Hilroy, Kensington, Quartet, Leitz, NOBO, Rapid, Rexel, Tilibra, and Wilson Jones brands. The company markets and sells its products through various channels, including mass retailers; e-tailers; discount, and variety chains; and warehouse clubs.