Hawaiian Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 420.27% year over year to ($3.85), which missed the estimate of ($3.72).

Revenue of $182,217,000 declined by 67.41% year over year, which missed the estimate of $194,560,000.

Looking Ahead

Hawaiian Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Q2 revenue expected between $356,094,500 and $391,703,950.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/x98tszqv

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $29.86

Company's 52-week low was at $10.31

Price action over last quarter: Up 25.83%

Company Overview

Hawaiian Holdings Inc provides air transportation for passengers and cargo. Its primary asset is the sole ownership of Hawaiian Airlines. Routes are principally focused on transportation between the Hawaiian Islands, United States, and the South Pacific regions of Asia and Australia. In addition, it operates various charter flights. The company markets through several distribution channels, including its own website, travel agencies, and wholesale distributors. Partnerships have been established with other airlines to accommodate customers, and the company also participates in a frequent-flyer program. Flights in the United States constitute approximately three fourth of total revenue.