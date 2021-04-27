 Skip to main content

PPD: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2021 4:38pm   Comments
Shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 45.83% year over year to $0.35, which beat the estimate of $0.31.

Revenue of $1,378,400,000 rose by 28.52% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,290,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $46.49

52-week low: $21.62

Price action over last quarter: Up 31.01%

Company Description

PPD is a global contract research organization that provides clinical trial and laboratory services to pharmaceutical, device, and diagnostic firms. The clinical development services segment offers outsourced trial services, spanning early- and late-stage trials, as well as peri- and post-approval trials, and the laboratory services segment includes both advanced lab testing and central lab services. The company was taken private in 2011 and went public again in 2020.

 

