PPD: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 45.83% year over year to $0.35, which beat the estimate of $0.31.
Revenue of $1,378,400,000 rose by 28.52% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,290,000,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $46.49
52-week low: $21.62
Price action over last quarter: Up 31.01%
Company Description
PPD is a global contract research organization that provides clinical trial and laboratory services to pharmaceutical, device, and diagnostic firms. The clinical development services segment offers outsourced trial services, spanning early- and late-stage trials, as well as peri- and post-approval trials, and the laboratory services segment includes both advanced lab testing and central lab services. The company was taken private in 2011 and went public again in 2020.
