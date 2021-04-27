Earnings Preview: Brightcove

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, April 28. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q1 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Brightcove EPS will likely be near $0.1 while revenue will be around $53.46 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, Brightcove announced EPS of $0.04 on revenue of $46.65 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 150.0%. Revenue would be have grown 14.59% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.06 -0.02 -0.03 0.04 EPS Actual 0.14 0.11 0.07 0.04 Revenue Estimate 49.79 M 46.30 M 44.89 M 47.17 M Revenue Actual 53.69 M 49.08 M 47.93 M 46.65 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Brightcove were trading at $19.69 as of April 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 121.08%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Brightcove is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.