Nabors Industries's Earnings Outlook

On Wednesday, April 28, Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on management's projections, Nabors Industries analysts modeled for a loss of $21.42 per share on sales of $452.57 million. In the same quarter last year, Nabors Industries reported a loss per share of $19.86 on sales of $718.36 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 7.85% decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would have fallen 37.0% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -23.89 -24.20 -24.39 -15.32 EPS Actual -24.11 -22.81 -14.45 -19.86 Revenue Estimate 418.41 M 444.07 M 536.90 M 707.72 M Revenue Actual 443.40 M 438.35 M 533.93 M 718.36 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Nabors Industries were trading at $87.48 as of April 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 525.34%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Nabors Industries is scheduled to hold the call at 14:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.