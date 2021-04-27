Cimpress's Earnings Outlook

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, April 28. Here is Benzinga's look at Cimpress's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting Cimpress's loss per share to be near $0.52 on sales of $526.92 million. In the same quarter last year, Cimpress announced EPS of $0.61 on revenue of $597.96 million.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 185.25% decrease for the company. Sales would be down 11.88% from the same quarter last year. Cimpress's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 2.82 0.35 -1.24 0.77 EPS Actual 1.22 -0.41 -1.62 0.61 Revenue Estimate 767.00 M 597.75 M 420.70 M 636.23 M Revenue Actual 786.14 M 586.50 M 429.11 M 597.96 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Cimpress were trading at $96.65 as of April 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 29.83%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Cimpress is scheduled to hold the call at 16:05:00 ET and can be accessed here.