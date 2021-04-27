Recap: Ebix Q4 Earnings

Shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) rose 5.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 9.62% year over year to $0.94, which beat the estimate of $0.79.

Revenue of $222,115,000 higher by 51.94% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $187,530,000.

Guidance

Ebix hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5obwnwk6

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $64.14

52-week low: $16.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 23.61%

Company Overview

Ebix Inc is a provider of enterprise cloud e-commerce solutions for the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. The firm generates most of its revenue from data exchanges in life insurance, annuities, health benefits, risk management, and workers' compensation. These exchanges connect multiple entities within the insurance and healthcare markets, enabling participants to carry and process data from one entity to another. The company derives revenue from subscriptions and transaction fees for its services. Ebix generates the majority of its revenue in the United States, but it has a presence in Latin American, European, and Asia-Pacific regions.