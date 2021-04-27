Capital City Bank Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 124.00% over the past year to $0.56, which beat the estimate of $0.45.

Revenue of $54,324,000 up by 31.69% year over year, which beat the estimate of $53,420,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Capital City Bank Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $28.98

52-week low: $16.70

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.96%

Company Overview

Capital City Bank Group Inc is the United States-based group primarily engaged in Banking services, Trust and asset management services, and Brokerage services. It offers retail and commercial banking business in the form of traditional deposit and credit services, asset management, trust, mortgage banking, merchant services, bank cards, data processing, and securities brokerage services among others through its banking offices in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama.