Recap: H&E Equipment Q1 Earnings

Shares of H&E Equipment Servs (NASDAQ:HEES) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 63.33% over the past year to $0.11, which missed the estimate of $0.15.

Revenue of $278,445,000 declined by 2.62% year over year, which beat the estimate of $267,950,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wa8f8je2

Price Action

52-week high: $40.57

Company's 52-week low was at $11.82

Price action over last quarter: Up 40.77%

Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services Inc is an integrated equipment services company. It is focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It rents, sells and provides parts and services support for four core categories of equipment including hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment and industrial lift trucks. It engages in five principal business activities which include equipment rentals; new equipment sales; used equipment sales; parts sales; and repair and maintenance services. A vast majority of its revenue is derived from the equipment rentals segment.