Recap: Fiserv Q1 Earnings
Shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) moved higher by 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 18.18% over the past year to $1.17, which beat the estimate of $1.13.
Revenue of $3,755,000,000 decreased by 0.37% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,570,000,000.
Looking Ahead
Fiserv said it sees FY21 adjusted EPS of $5.35-$5.50.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Apr 27, 2021
Time: 08:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/iya6ujjt
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $127.34
Company's 52-week low was at $92.15
Price action over last quarter: Up 16.64%
Company Description
Fiserv is a leading provider of core processing and complementary services, such as electronic funds transfer, payment processing, and loan processing, for U.S. banks and credit unions, with a focus on small and midsize banks. Through the merger with First Data in 2019, Fiserv now provides payment processing services for merchants. About 10% of the company's revenue is generated internationally.
