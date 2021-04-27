 Skip to main content

Recap: Fiserv Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2021 7:20am   Comments
Shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) moved higher by 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 18.18% over the past year to $1.17, which beat the estimate of $1.13.

Revenue of $3,755,000,000 decreased by 0.37% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,570,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Fiserv said it sees FY21 adjusted EPS of $5.35-$5.50.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/iya6ujjt

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $127.34

Company's 52-week low was at $92.15

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.64%

Company Description

Fiserv is a leading provider of core processing and complementary services, such as electronic funds transfer, payment processing, and loan processing, for U.S. banks and credit unions, with a focus on small and midsize banks. Through the merger with First Data in 2019, Fiserv now provides payment processing services for merchants. About 10% of the company's revenue is generated internationally.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

