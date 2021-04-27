Recap: BP Q1 Earnings

Shares of BP (NYSE:BP) rose 1.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 225.00% over the past year to $0.78, which beat the estimate of $0.38.

Revenue of $34,544,000,000 decreased by 42.09% year over year, which missed the estimate of $58,920,000,000.

Looking Ahead

BP hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 04:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.bp.com/en/global/corporate/investors/results-and-reporting/quarterly-results-and-webcast.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $28.57

52-week low: $14.74

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.48%

Company Overview

BP is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2019, it produced 2.3 million barrels of liquids and 9.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day, including volumes from its 20% ownership interest in Rosneft. At year-end 2019, reserves stood at 19.3 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 59% of which are liquids. The company operates refineries with a capacity of 1.9 million barrels of oil per day.