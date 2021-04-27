 Skip to main content

Recap: Provident Financial Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2021 7:18am   Comments
Shares of Provident Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ:PROV) were unchanged after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 40.00% over the past year to $0.21, which beat the estimate of $0.17.

Revenue of $8,656,000 decreased by 13.36% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $9,050,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 12:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://ir.myprovident.com/news-presentations/event-calendar/default.aspx

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $18.23

52-week low: $11.40

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.62%

Company Overview

Provident Financial Holdings Inc is engaged in providing community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's business segment is Bank. The Bank's activities include attracting deposits, offering banking services and originating and purchasing single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction and, to a lesser extent, other mortgage, commercial business and consumer loans. It offers business checking accounts, other business banking services and services loans for others.

 

