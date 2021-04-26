John Bean Technologies: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) rose 0.9% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 10.89% year over year to $0.90, which beat the estimate of $0.78.

Revenue of $417,800,000 declined by 8.72% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $418,710,000.

Looking Ahead

Q2 EPS expected to be between $0.90 and $1.00.

Q2 revenue expected to be between $435,000,000 and $455,000,000.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $151.64

Company's 52-week low was at $56.17

Price action over last quarter: down 2.15%

Company Overview

John Bean Technologies is a mid-cap, diversified industrial conglomerate that spun out of FMC Technologies in August 2008. Over half of JBT's sales are made in the United States. The firm operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. FoodTech provides both customized and turnkey industrial solutions for the food and beverage industry, including a large variety of protein processing and packaging solutions, as well as fruit and juice extraction and ready-to-eat solutions. Aerotech sells solutions to airport authorities, passenger airlines, airfreight firms, and defense contractors, among others. These solutions include gate equipment, as well as commercial and military cargo loading, aircraft deicing, and aircraft ground power and cooling system products.