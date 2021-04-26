Range Resources: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) moved higher by 8.6% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 650.00% over the past year to $0.30, which beat the estimate of $0.25.

Revenue of $644,515,000 higher by 14.95% year over year, which beat the estimate of $553,630,000.

Looking Ahead

Range Resources hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $11.60

52-week low: $4.88

Price action over last quarter: down 10.29%

Company Overview

Fort Worth-based Range Resources is an independent exploration and production company with that focuses entirely on its operations in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. At year-end 2020, Range's proved reserves totaled 17.2 trillion cubic feet equivalent, with net production of 2.2 billion cubic feet equivalent per day. Natural gas accounted for 70% of production.