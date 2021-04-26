Heartland Financial: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Heartland Financial (NASDAQ:HTLF) remain flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 16.50% year over year to $1.20, which beat the estimate of $1.10.

Revenue of $169,922,000 rose by 22.84% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $175,080,000.

Guidance

Heartland Financial hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 26, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/otf52oe3

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $54.03

52-week low: $25.30

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.38%

Company Overview

Heartland Financial USA Inc is a multi-bank holding company that offers a wide range of commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to businesses, including public sector and non-profit entities, and individuals. It also provides traditional and non-traditional service channels including online banking, mobile banking, and telephone banking. It operates through its one reportable segment that is Community banking and generates revenue from the same.