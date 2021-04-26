Recap: Ameriprise Financial Q1 Earnings

Shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) increased 2% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 0.37% over the past year to $5.43, which beat the estimate of $4.69.

Revenue of $3,350,000,000 up by 11.63% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,250,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Ameriprise Financial hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high: $250.00

Company's 52-week low was at $103.69

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.76%

Company Description

Spun off from American Express in 2005, Ameriprise Financial has emerged as a major player in the U.S. market for asset and wealth management, with around $1.1 trillion in total assets under management and advisement at the end of 2020. Ameriprise has one of the largest branded advisor networks in the industry, and over 70% of the company's revenue comes from its asset and wealth management segments. Ameriprise has reduced its exposure to insurance with the sale of its auto and home insurance business in 2019 and discontinuing the sale of its proprietary fixed annuities in 2020. Around 90% of the company's pretax earnings are from the United States.