Recap: Enterprise Finl Servs Q1 Earnings

Shares of Enterprise Finl Servs (NASDAQ:EFSC) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 100.00% year over year to $0.96, which beat the estimate of $0.88.

Revenue of $90,413,000 higher by 17.76% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $95,860,000.

Outlook

Enterprise Finl Servs hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Enterprise Finl Servs hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $52.00

Company's 52-week low was at $21.70

Price action over last quarter: Up 34.16%

Company Overview

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation is a financial holding company. It offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and business customers. The company offers a broad range of business and personal banking services including wealth management services. Lending services include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.