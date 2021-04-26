Visa Earnings Preview

On Tuesday, April 27, Visa (NYSE:V) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Visa's EPS to be near $1.27 on sales of $5.55 billion. In the same quarter last year, Visa reported EPS of $1.39 on revenue of $5.85 billion.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Tuesday, quarterly profit would be down 8.63%. Revenue would have fallen 5.19% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 1.28 1.10 1.03 1.35 EPS Actual 1.42 1.12 1.06 1.39 Revenue Estimate 5.53 B 5.00 B 4.82 B 5.75 B Revenue Actual 5.69 B 5.10 B 4.84 B 5.85 B

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 35.71%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Visa is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.