Bank of Hawaii's Earnings Outlook

On Monday, April 26, Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Bank of Hawaii is included in the following report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Bank of Hawaii's EPS to be near $1.15 on sales of $164.69 million. In the same quarter last year, Bank of Hawaii reported earnings per share of $0.87 on sales of $172.12 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 32.18% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would have fallen 4.31% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 1.11 0.84 0.90 0.73 EPS Actual 1.06 0.95 0.98 0.87 Revenue Estimate 166.06 M 162.50 M 166.72 M 166.76 M Revenue Actual 164.76 M 165.90 M 177.96 M 172.12 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 34.52%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Bank of Hawaii is scheduled to hold the call at 14:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.