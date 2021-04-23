Daimler: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Daimler (OTC:DDAIF) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 4740.00% over the past year to $4.84, which beat the estimate of $4.58.

Revenue of $49,462,000,000 up by 20.47% year over year, which beat the estimate of $49,040,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Daimler hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 23, 2021

Time: 02:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.daimler.com/investors/reports-news/interim-reports/2021/q1/

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $72.25

Company's 52-week low was at $28.42

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.35%

Company Profile

Based in Stuttgart, Germany, Daimler makes premium passenger vehicles, commercial trucks and vans, and buses. Brands include Mercedes-Benz, AMG, Maybach, Freightliner, Western Star, Fuso, Thomas Built, BharatBenz, Setra, and Orion. Daimler Mobility provides the company's dealers and its customers with vehicle financing as well as mobility services in ride hailing, car sharing, and charging. Daimler owns 3.0% each of Renault and Nissan, 11.9% of Aston Martin, 15.0% of Russian truck maker Kamaz, and 9.6% of Beijing Automotive Group. Li Shufu, chairman of Chinese automaker Geely Automobile, owns 9.7% of Daimler. Other major shareholders include Kuwait Investment Authority at 6.8%, Beijing Automotive group at 5.0%, and Nissan at 1.5%.