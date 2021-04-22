Recap: Reliant Bancorp Q1 Earnings

Shares of Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 192.00% over the past year to $0.73, which beat the estimate of $0.68.

Revenue of $37,363,000 higher by 83.18% year over year, which beat the estimate of $35,210,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Reliant Bancorp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $31.00

Company's 52-week low was at $10.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 35.59%

Company Overview

Reliant Bancorp Inc provides a full range of traditional banking services throughout the Middle Tennessee Region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It provides a wide range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. The company has two reportable business segments: Commercial Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. Commercial Banking provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers. Residential Mortgage Banking originates first-lien residential mortgage loans throughout the United States. It derives a majority of the revenue from the Commercial Banking segment.