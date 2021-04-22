 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FirstEnergy: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2021 4:51pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 4.55% year over year to $0.69, which beat the estimate of $0.67.

Revenue of $2,700,000,000 rose by 1.47% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $2,940,000,000.

Looking Ahead

FirstEnergy hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

FirstEnergy hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $44.64

52-week low: $22.85

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.73%

Company Profile

FirstEnergy is one of the largest investor-owned utilities in the United States with 10 distribution utilities serving 6 million customers in six mid-Atlantic and Midwestern states. FirstEnergy also owns and operates one of the nation's largest transmission systems with more than 24,500 miles of lines.

 

Related Articles (FE)

Earnings Scheduled For April 22, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 21, 2021
BofA Upgrades FirstEnergy Stock On Steady Improvement In Ohio Regulatory Backdrop
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 9, 2021
Price Over Earnings Overview: FirstEnergy
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings