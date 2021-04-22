Clearfield: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 440.00% year over year to $0.27, which beat the estimate of $0.17.

Revenue of $29,692,000 up by 45.48% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $25,800,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $120,000,000 and $125,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 22, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1422387&tp_key=128da2425a

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $38.75

Company's 52-week low was at $11.09

Price action over last quarter: down 3.58%

Company Profile

Clearfield Inc mainly designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber protection, fiber management and fiber delivery solutions for communications networks. It provides a range of products including copper assemblies, cassettes, box enclosures, fiber connectors, frames, microduct, terminals, vaults, pedestal inserts, FieldSmart, WaveSmart, and CraftSmart. The company has a global presence with the majority of the revenue derived from the United States.