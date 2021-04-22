Clearfield: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 440.00% year over year to $0.27, which beat the estimate of $0.17.
Revenue of $29,692,000 up by 45.48% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $25,800,000.
Guidance
The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $120,000,000 and $125,000,000.
Conference Call Details
Date: Apr 22, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1422387&tp_key=128da2425a
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $38.75
Company's 52-week low was at $11.09
Price action over last quarter: down 3.58%
Company Profile
Clearfield Inc mainly designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber protection, fiber management and fiber delivery solutions for communications networks. It provides a range of products including copper assemblies, cassettes, box enclosures, fiber connectors, frames, microduct, terminals, vaults, pedestal inserts, FieldSmart, WaveSmart, and CraftSmart. The company has a global presence with the majority of the revenue derived from the United States.
