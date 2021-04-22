World Wrestling Enter: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of World Wrestling Enter (NYSE:WWE) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 24.39% year over year to $0.51, which beat the estimate of $0.22.

Revenue of $263,500,000 declined by 9.45% year over year, which beat the estimate of $255,030,000.

Outlook

WWE Maintains OIBDA Guidance Of $270M-$305M Citing Uncertainty Of COVID-19 Pandemic

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 22, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://streaming.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1415038&tp_key=0aaa3165c5

Technicals

52-week high: $61.32

Company's 52-week low was at $35.44

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.20%

Company Description

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc develops and produces television programming, pay-per-view programming, and live wrestling events. Its segments include Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The majority of its revenue comes from the Media segment, which includes production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment. The geographical segments are North America, which accounts for the majority of revenue; Europe/Middle East/Africa; Asia Pacific; and Latin America.