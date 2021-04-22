Huntington Bancshares: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 1500.00% year over year to $0.48, which beat the estimate of $0.35.
Revenue of $1,367,000,000 rose by 18.77% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,220,000,000.
Outlook
Huntington Bancshares hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Huntington Bancshares hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Details Of The Call
Date: Apr 22, 2021
Time: 08:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1444169&tp_key=7e9cfb4b49
Technicals
52-week high: $16.91
52-week low: $6.99
Price action over last quarter: Up 14.99%
Company Overview
Huntington Bancshares is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The bank has a network of branches and ATMs across eight Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small-business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services. Huntington also provides auto dealer, equipment finance, national settlement, and capital market services that extend beyond its core states.
