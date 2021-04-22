 Skip to main content

Summit Financial Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2021 7:34am   Comments
Shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) moved higher by 2.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 128.57% over the past year to $0.80, which missed the estimate of $0.85.

Revenue of $31,226,000 rose by 20.35% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $29,360,000.

Outlook

Summit Finl Gr hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Summit Finl Gr hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $27.40

Company's 52-week low was at $13.48

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.91%

Company Overview

Summit Financial Group Inc is a financial holding company. It provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia. It provides a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.

 

