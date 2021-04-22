 Skip to main content

Recap: Old Dominion Freight Line Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2021 7:32am   Comments
Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 53.15% year over year to $1.70, which beat the estimate of $1.58.

Revenue of $1,127,000,000 higher by 14.14% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,100,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Old Dominion Freight Line hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 22, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1053/40493

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $253.38

52-week low: $123.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.78%

Company Overview

Old Dominion Freight Line is the third-largest less-than-truckload carrier in the United States, with more than 240 service centers and 9,200-plus tractors. OD is by far one of the most disciplined and efficient providers in the trucking industry, and its profitability and capital returns stand head and shoulders above its peers. Strategic initiatives revolve around increasing network density through market share gains and maintaining industry-leading service via consistent infrastructure investment.

 

