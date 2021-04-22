 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Recap: Quest Diagnostics Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2021 7:14am   Comments
Shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) rose 0.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 300.00% year over year to $3.76, which beat the estimate of $3.71.

Revenue of $2,720,000,000 higher by 49.29% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,640,000,000.

Guidance

Quest Diagnostics raised first-half sales guidance from $4.85B-$5.15B to $5.00B-$5.20B.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 22, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.questdiagnostics.com%2F&eventid=3079593&sessionid=1&key=2288DE752311F832A73D4EB76FF4FBC7&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $134.71

52-week low: $92.55

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.76%

Company Description

Quest Diagnostics is a leading independent provider of diagnostic testing, information, and services in the U.S. The company generates over 95% of its revenue through clinical testing, anatomic pathology, esoteric testing, and substance abuse testing with specimens collected at its national network of nearly 2,300 patient service centers, as well as multiple doctors offices and hospitals. The firm also runs a diagnostic solutions segment that provides clinical trials testing, risk assessment services, and information technology solutions.

 

