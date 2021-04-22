Arch Resources: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) were flat pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 76.05% year over year to ($0.40), which beat the estimate of ($0.41).

Revenue of $357,543,000 declined by 11.77% year over year, which beat the estimate of $320,270,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 22, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/co6ozqfp

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $58.88

Company's 52-week low was at $21.80

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.78%

Company Overview

Arch Resources Inc is a producer of metallurgical and coking coal. The company sells its coal to power plants, steel mills, and industrial facilities. Its operating segment includes Powder River Basin (PRB); Metallurgical (MET); Other Thermal and Corporate. The company generates maximum revenue from the Powder River Basin (PRB) segment. Its PRB segment containing the company's primary thermal operations in Wyoming. The MET segment, containing the company's metallurgical operations in West Virginia, and the Other Thermal segment containing the company's supplementary thermal operations in Colorado and Illinois. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Europe.