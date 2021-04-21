Recap: Discover Financial Q1 Earnings

Shares of Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) were higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 2116.00% year over year to $5.04, which beat the estimate of $2.82.

Revenue of $2,795,000,000 declined by 3.22% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,770,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $104.49

52-week low: $32.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.38%

Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a bank operating in two distinct segments: direct banking and payment services. The company issues credit and debit cards and provides other consumer banking products including deposit accounts, students loans, and other personal loans. It also operates the Discover, Pulse, and Diners Club networks. The Discover network is the fourth-largest payment network in the United States as ranked by overall purchase volume, and Pulse is one of the largest ATM networks in the country.