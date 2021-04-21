Recap: Umpqua Holdings Q1 Earnings

Shares of Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ:UMPQ) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 19.51% over the past year to $0.49, which beat the estimate of $0.44.

Revenue of $330,231,000 higher by 27.41% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $326,600,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high: $19.24

Company's 52-week low was at $8.88

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.38%

Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp is the parent company of Umpqua Bank, an Oregon-based community bank with operations mostly in the Pacific Northwest region of the United States as well as Nevada. The bank provides a broad range of banking, wealth management, mortgage, and other financial services to corporate, institutional, and individual customers. Its community banking model places a high premium on innovation, specifically on its product delivery system and its service user experience. The company also owns another operating subsidiary, Umpqua Investments, a registered broker-dealer and investment advisor offering a full range of investment products and services, including various securities and planning services as well as insurance. The bank's main source of revenue is net interest income.