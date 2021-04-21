Recap: Triumph Bancorp Q1 Earnings

Shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) rose after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 833.33% over the past year to $1.32, which beat the estimate of $0.91.

Revenue of $97,311,000 rose by 39.06% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $89,250,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $97.49

52-week low: $19.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 53.70%

Company Description

Triumph Bancorp Inc is a Texas-based financial holding company offering traditional banking industry and provides asset management services. The company operating segments include Banking, Factoring, and Corporate. Triumph generates the majority of its revenues from the Banking segments. The company through its subsidiaries operates in the banking industry and provides financial lending to commercial, commercial real estate, factoring, agriculture, and construction and development industry. It also provides investment management services to its institutional clients and deals with the management of collateralized loan obligations.