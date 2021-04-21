Recap: Ericsson Q1 Earnings

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ:ERIC) moved higher by 2.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 71.43% over the past year to $0.12, which missed the estimate of $0.14.

Revenue of $5,934,000,000 higher by 15.81% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $6,510,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 21, 2021

Time: 03:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qa6iyk4y

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $15.31

Company's 52-week low was at $7.95

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.71%

Company Profile

Ericsson is leading supplier within the telecommunications equipment sector. The company's three major operating segments are networks, digital services, and managed services. Ericsson sells hardware, software, and services primarily to communication service providers while licensing patents to handset manufacturers. The Stockholm, Sweden-based company derives sales worldwide and had 95,000 employees as of June.