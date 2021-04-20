Recap: Stride Q3 Earnings

Shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 159.09% over the past year to $0.57, which beat the estimate of $0.47.

Revenue of $392,145,000 rose by 52.49% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $380,940,000.

Looking Ahead

Stride hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 20, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=&eventid=3081392&sessionid=1&key=A9D9252C3927749F0B31617B75AC2CB3®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $52.84

52-week low: $20.39

Price action over last quarter: Up 22.68%

Company Overview

Stride Inc is an American online educational company. The company offers alternative programs to traditional on-campus schooling. It also operates state-funded virtual charter schools around the United States. The educational programs for K-12 students are usually monitored by parents and provide virtual classroom environments where teachers meet with students online, by phone, or in-person. The company's contractual agreements with various school districts to offer its curriculum programs provide a majority of the company's revenue. The company lines of business are Managed Public School Programs, Institutional, and Private Pay Schools and Other.