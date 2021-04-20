 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: KeyCorp Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2021 7:07am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 408.33% year over year to $0.61, which beat the estimate of $0.48.

Revenue of $1,750,000,000 higher by 19.37% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,690,000,000.

Outlook

KeyCorp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 20, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/key/mediaframe/44137/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $21.81

Company's 52-week low was at $9.04

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.20%

Company Overview

With assets over $150 billion, Ohio-based KeyCorp's bank footprint spans 16 states, but it is predominantly concentrated in its two largest markets: Ohio and New York. KeyCorp is primarily focused on serving middle-market commercial clients through a hybrid community/corporate bank model.

 

Related Articles (KEY)

Earnings Scheduled For April 20, 2021
Earnings Preview: KeyCorp
Netflix Earnings: Analysts Eyeing The Subscriber Base Growth And Possible 'Pull-Forward'
Benzinga's Weekly Bulls And Bears: Costco, Disney, Roku, Snowflake, Tesla And More
Piper Sandler Downgrades KeyCorp On Valuation After Big 2020 Run
Winter Weather Takes Bite Out Of Saia's February Tonnage
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com