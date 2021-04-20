Recap: KeyCorp Q1 Earnings
Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 408.33% year over year to $0.61, which beat the estimate of $0.48.
Revenue of $1,750,000,000 higher by 19.37% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,690,000,000.
Outlook
KeyCorp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Conference Call Details
Date: Apr 20, 2021
Time: 10:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/key/mediaframe/44137/indexr.html
Price Action
52-week high: $21.81
Company's 52-week low was at $9.04
Price action over last quarter: Up 12.20%
Company Overview
With assets over $150 billion, Ohio-based KeyCorp's bank footprint spans 16 states, but it is predominantly concentrated in its two largest markets: Ohio and New York. KeyCorp is primarily focused on serving middle-market commercial clients through a hybrid community/corporate bank model.
