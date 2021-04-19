Earnings Outlook for Badger Meter

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Tuesday, April 20. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Tuesday's Q1 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Badger Meter reporting earnings of $0.42 per share on revenue of $120.40 million. Badger Meter earnings in the same period a year ago was $0.41 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $108.51 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Tuesday, quarterly profit would be up 2.44%. Sales would be up 10.96% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.43 0.38 0.34 0.36 EPS Actual 0.45 0.51 0.33 0.41 Revenue Estimate 109.15 M 100.45 M 98.65 M 106.67 M Revenue Actual 112.33 M 113.59 M 91.12 M 108.51 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Badger Meter are up 69.84%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Badger Meter is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.