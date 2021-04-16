Earnings Outlook for F N B

On Monday, April 19, F N B (NYSE:FNB) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts expect F N B earnings of $0.26 per share. Revenue will likely be around $311.28 million, according to the consensus estimate. In the same quarter last year, F N B reported EPS of $0.16 on revenue of $301.16 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Monday, quarterly profit would be up 62.5%. Sales would be have grown 3.36% from the same quarter last year. F N B's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.24 0.23 0.12 0.13 EPS Actual 0.28 0.26 0.26 0.16 Revenue Estimate 307.81 M 309.00 M 299.75 M 299.53 M Revenue Actual 302.76 M 307.14 M 305.59 M 301.16 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of F N B are up 73.12%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. F N B is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.