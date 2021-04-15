 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Charles Schwab: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 15, 2021 9:13am   Comments
Shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) moved higher by 1.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 35.48% over the past year to $0.84, which beat the estimate of $0.82.

Revenue of $4,715,000,000 rose by 80.17% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,600,000,000.

Guidance

Charles Schwab hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Charles Schwab hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $68.89

52-week low: $31.63

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.53%

Company Description

Charles Schwab operates in the brokerage, banking, and asset-management businesses. The company runs a large network of brick-and-mortar brokerage branch offices and a well-established online investing website. It also operates a bank and a proprietary asset management business and offers services to independent investment advisors. The company is among the largest firms in the investment business, with over $6.5 trillion of client assets at the end of 2020. Nearly all of its revenue is from the United States.

 

