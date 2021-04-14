Recap: Bed Bath & Beyond Q4 Earnings

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) decreased 9.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 5.26% over the past year to $0.40, which beat the estimate of $0.31.

Revenue of $2,619,000,000 declined by 15.71% year over year, which missed the estimate of $2,630,000,000.

Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond reaffirmed FY21 guidance.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 14, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nr2q3siu

Price Action

52-week high: $53.90

Company's 52-week low was at $4.32

Price action over last quarter: Up 34.21%

Company Description

Bed Bath & Beyond is a home furnishings retailer, operating around 1,391 stores in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, and Mexico. Stores carry an assortment of branded bed and bath accessories, kitchen textiles, and cooking supplies. In addition to 951 Bed Bath & Beyond stores, the company operates 129 Buy Buy Baby stores and 53 Harmon Face Values stores (health/beauty care). It recently divested online retailer Personalizationmall.com, the One Kings Lane business and Christmas Tree Shops and That (gifts/housewares), Linen Holdings, and Cost Plus World Market.