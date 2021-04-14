Recap: Hooker Furniture Q4 Earnings

Shares of Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) moved higher by 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 20.34% year over year to $0.71, which missed the estimate of $0.75.

Revenue of $155,259,000 declined by 5.84% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $149,670,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Hooker Furniture hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 14, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tcj5esq6

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $39.98

Company's 52-week low was at $12.47

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.09%

Company Description

Hooker Furniture Corp is a designer, marketer, and importer of case goods, leather furniture and fabric-upholstered furniture for the residential, hospitality and contract markets. The company also domestically manufacture premium residential custom leather and custom fabric-upholstered furniture. Its segments are Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, Domestic Upholstery and others. The Hooker Branded segment includes a wide range of design categories, home entertainment, home office, dining and bedroom furniture, Home Meridian segment include Samuel Lawrence Furniture, Pulaski Furniture, Domestic Upholstery includes the domestic upholstery manufacturing operations of Sam Moore and Shenandoah Furniture and others. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Home Meridian Segment.