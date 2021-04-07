Landec: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) fell after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 325.00% over the past year to ($0.09), which missed the estimate of $0.02.

Revenue of $137,782,000 declined by 9.90% year over year, which missed the estimate of $139,750,000.

Guidance

Landec Sees FY21 Sales $523M-$532M Vs. $542.33M Est.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 07, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=143841

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $12.24

Company's 52-week low was at $7.48

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.20%

Company Profile

Landec Corp designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets, and license technology applications to partners. It has two proprietary polymer technology platforms, Intelimer polymers, and hyaluronan biopolymers. The company also sells specialty packaged branded Eat Smart and GreenLine and private label fresh-cut vegetables and whole produce to retailers, club stores, and foodservice operators. Its segments are Curation Foods segment, the Lifecore segment, and the Other. It derives key revenue from the Packaged fresh vegetable segment which includes the marketing and packing of specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. The company has the business presence in the US and other countries.