ROCE Insights For Amyris

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2021 9:48am   Comments
During Q4, Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) brought in sales totaling $79.74 million. However, earnings decreased 93.8%, resulting in a loss of $2.98 million. In Q3, Amyris brought in $34.26 million in sales but lost $48.08 million in earnings.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Amyris's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q4, Amyris posted an ROCE of 0.02%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

For Amyris, the return on capital employed ratio shows the number of assets can actually help the company achieve higher returns, an important note investors will take into account when gauging the payoff from long-term financing strategies.

Q4 Earnings Insight

Amyris reported Q4 earnings per share at $-0.03/share, which beat analyst predictions of $-0.09/share.

 

