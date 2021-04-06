MSC Industrial Direct Co's Earnings Outlook

On Wednesday, April 07, MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

MSC Industrial Direct Co EPS is expected to be around $1.03, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $779.43 million. In the same quarter last year, MSC Industrial Direct Co posted EPS of $1.0 on sales of $786.09 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 3.0% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 0.85% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 1.08 0.96 1.1 1 EPS Actual 1.10 1.09 1.4 1 Revenue Estimate 770.18 M 750.72 M 807.94 M 789.68 M Revenue Actual 771.90 M 747.73 M 834.97 M 786.09 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co are up 53.1%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. MSC Industrial Direct Co is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.