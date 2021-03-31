 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apyx Medical: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 31, 2021 7:10am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) decreased 2.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 75.00% year over year to ($0.04), which beat the estimate of ($0.11).

Revenue of $11,464,000 higher by 36.77% year over year, which beat the estimate of $9,620,000.

Looking Ahead

Apyx Medical said it expects FY21 sales growth of 32%-40% year-over-year.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 31, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/apyx/mediaframe/43349/indexl.html

Price Action

52-week high: $12.01

52-week low: $2.81

Price action over last quarter: Up 36.20%

Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corp is an energy technology medical device company. It specializes in developing, manufacturing and marketing a range of cosmetic and surgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used in doctor's offices, surgery centers, and hospitals. The company's product offerings comprise Renuvion cosmetic technology, which offers plastic surgeons, facial plastic surgeons and cosmetic physicians a unique ability to provide controlled heat to the tissue to achieve desired results. The J-Plasma system allows surgeons to operate with a high level of precision and virtually eliminating unintended tissue trauma. It operates in two segments namely: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). Its Advanced Energy segment derives majority revenue.

 

Related Articles (APYX)

Earnings Scheduled For March 31, 2021
Apyx Medical's Earnings: A Preview
The Week Ahead In Biotech (March 28-April 3): Acadia's Dementia Drug Update, Clinical Readouts, Few Earnings In Holiday-Shortened Week
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novavax Vaccine Data, ContraFect Secures BARDA Funding, 2 IPOs
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Adcom Test Awaits J&J's COVID-19 Vaccine, Lilly To Supply Additional Antibody Therapy Doses To US, Regulatory Setback For Tricida
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Goes Shopping, Decision Day For Sarepta, Pfizer, Moderna Unveil Vaccine Strategies For Coronavirus Variants
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com