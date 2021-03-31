Apyx Medical: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) decreased 2.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 75.00% year over year to ($0.04), which beat the estimate of ($0.11).

Revenue of $11,464,000 higher by 36.77% year over year, which beat the estimate of $9,620,000.

Looking Ahead

Apyx Medical said it expects FY21 sales growth of 32%-40% year-over-year.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 31, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/apyx/mediaframe/43349/indexl.html

Price Action

52-week high: $12.01

52-week low: $2.81

Price action over last quarter: Up 36.20%

Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corp is an energy technology medical device company. It specializes in developing, manufacturing and marketing a range of cosmetic and surgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used in doctor's offices, surgery centers, and hospitals. The company's product offerings comprise Renuvion cosmetic technology, which offers plastic surgeons, facial plastic surgeons and cosmetic physicians a unique ability to provide controlled heat to the tissue to achieve desired results. The J-Plasma system allows surgeons to operate with a high level of precision and virtually eliminating unintended tissue trauma. It operates in two segments namely: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). Its Advanced Energy segment derives majority revenue.