Apyx Medical: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) decreased 2.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 75.00% year over year to ($0.04), which beat the estimate of ($0.11).
Revenue of $11,464,000 higher by 36.77% year over year, which beat the estimate of $9,620,000.
Looking Ahead
Apyx Medical said it expects FY21 sales growth of 32%-40% year-over-year.
Conference Call Details
Date: Mar 31, 2021
Time: 08:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/apyx/mediaframe/43349/indexl.html
Price Action
52-week high: $12.01
52-week low: $2.81
Price action over last quarter: Up 36.20%
Company Profile
Apyx Medical Corp is an energy technology medical device company. It specializes in developing, manufacturing and marketing a range of cosmetic and surgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used in doctor's offices, surgery centers, and hospitals. The company's product offerings comprise Renuvion cosmetic technology, which offers plastic surgeons, facial plastic surgeons and cosmetic physicians a unique ability to provide controlled heat to the tissue to achieve desired results. The J-Plasma system allows surgeons to operate with a high level of precision and virtually eliminating unintended tissue trauma. It operates in two segments namely: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). Its Advanced Energy segment derives majority revenue.
