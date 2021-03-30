Reed's: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Reed's (NASDAQ:REED) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 44.44% over the past year to ($0.05), which missed the estimate of ($0.04).

Revenue of $10,677,000 up by 49.31% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $9,260,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $47,441,000 and $48,273,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 30, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=143935

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $1.64

52-week low: $0.36

Price action over last quarter: Up 57.33%

Company Description

Reed's Inc sells Ginger Beer brand. Its Virgil brand is independent, all-natural craft soda brand. The company's portfolio has sold in over 20,000 retail doors across the natural, specialty, grocery, drug, club and mass channels nationwide. The company hand brews its products using fresh organic ginger combined with natural spices and fruit juices. The Ginger Beers come in three levels of increasing ginger intensity that deliver a delicious and powerful ginger bite and burn that can only come from fresh ginger root.