Lululemon Athletica: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 13.16% over the past year to $2.58, which beat the estimate of $2.49.

Revenue of $1,730,000,000 up by 23.84% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,660,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Lululemon Athletica Sees FY21 EPS $6.30-$6.25 Vs. $4.58 Est., Sales $5.5B-$5.65B Vs. $4.33B Est.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 30, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/lululemon/mediaframe/43898/indexl.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $399.90

52-week low: $177.77

Price action over last quarter: down 7.06%

Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc. designs, distributes, and markets athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and girls. Lululemon offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running. The company also sells fitness accessories, such as bags, yoga mats, and equipment. Lululemon sells its products through about 500 company-owned stores in 17 countries, e-commerce, outlets, and wholesale accounts. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.