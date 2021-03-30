Preview: Acuity Brands's Earnings

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, March 31. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Wall Street analysts see Acuity Brands reporting earnings of $1.69 per share on sales of $767.38 million. In the same quarter last year, Acuity Brands reported earnings per share of $1.84 on revenue of $824.20 million.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 8.15% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 6.89% on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 1.84 2.03 1.22 1.94 EPS Actual 2.03 2.35 1.94 1.84 Revenue Estimate 788.07 M 828.40 M 741.62 M 810.58 M Revenue Actual 792.00 M 891.20 M 776.20 M 824.20 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Acuity Brands were trading at $144.32 as of March 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 81.43%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Acuity Brands is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.