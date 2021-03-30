 Skip to main content

Recap: Orbital Energy Group Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2021 8:15am   Comments
Shares of Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) moved higher by 6.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 256.25% over the past year to ($0.25), which missed the estimate of ($0.17).

Revenue of $11,336,000 rose by 98.88% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $17,820,000.

Outlook

Orbital Energy Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Orbital Energy Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 30, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://investors.orbitalenergygroup.com/investor-relations/events-presentations/default.aspx

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $11.20

52-week low: $0.45

Price action over last quarter: Up 667.87%

Company Profile

Orbital Energy Group Inc is a diversified energy infrastructure services company. Orbital Energy's group of businesses includes Orbital Gas Systems, Orbital Power Services, and Orbital Solar Services. The company provides gas solutions, serving the energy, power, and processing markets through the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems. The firm also offers engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets.

 

