Biocept: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 170.00% over the past year to $0.14, which beat the estimate of ($0.27).

Revenue of $18,511,000 higher by 937.61% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $12,320,000.

Outlook

Biocept hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 29, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=J2Fkfwm1

Price Action

52-week high: $8.38

52-week low: $0.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 37.03%

Company Description

Biocept Inc is an early commercial-stage molecular oncology diagnostics company. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cells and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's lung, breast, and gastric cancer assays provide information to oncologists and other physicians that enable them to select personalized treatment for their patients based on detailed data on the characteristics of tumors. Its products include CEE-Sure BCT, and Target Selector Kits. Geographically, it operates through the United States, which is also the revenue generation region for the group.