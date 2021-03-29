A Preview Of Edap TMS's Earnings

Edap TMS (NASDAQ:EDAP) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, March 30. Here is Benzinga's essential guide to Edap TMS's Q4 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Edap TMS EPS will likely be near $0.08 while revenue will be around $18.08 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, Edap TMS reported a loss per share of $0.04 on sales of $13.30 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be up 300.0%. Revenue would be have grown 35.89% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.02 -0.08 -0.03 0.03 EPS Actual -0.04 -0.01 -0.05 -0.04 Revenue Estimate 9.29 M 6.72 M 9.16 M 13.99 M Revenue Actual 11.18 M 10.24 M 8.29 M 13.30 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Edap TMS were trading at $8.15 as of March 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 263.43%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Edap TMS is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.